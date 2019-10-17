Portion of Torrey Street in Easthampton closed due to storm damage

Breaking News
(Photo: Easthampton Police Department)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Torrey Street in Easthampton is still closed due to downed trees, power lines, and utility poles from Wednesday night’s storm.

Torrey Streey and Loudville Road were both closed Thursday morning due to storm damage, but Loudville Road was reopened at 11:40 a.m.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, the southern end of Torrey Street from Loudville Road to the Southampton town line is closed.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, 42 customers are still without power in Easthampton.

Barricades are in place and traffic is being detoured. Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

