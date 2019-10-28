Portion of White Street reduced to one lane in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sewer pipe improvement project in Springfield is scheduled to begin Monday.

According to Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s spokesperson Jaimye Bartak, the replacement of the sewer pipes will take place on White Street between Dwight Road and Audubon Street.

Construction will be held Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During construction hours, lanes will narrow down to one, alternating traffic said Bartak.

The project is expected to be done in a month.

Drivers traveling to and from East Longmeadow are advised to use Harkness and Sumner Avenue as an alternate route.

