GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Wisdom Way Road will be closed in Greenfield Tuesday due to a hydrant replacement.

According to the Town of Greenfield, Wisdom Way, from Petty Plain Road to Mill Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The area affected is the hill portion that leads up to the Fairgrounds.

The Town of Greenfield states residents are still able to access the Transfer Station from Laurel Street, Meridian Street, or Munson Street.