WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Memorial Avenue leading to The Big E is closed after a car accident.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Memorial Ave near Central Chevrolet is closed from Union Street to Windsor Street due to a serious car accident.

Drivers are being asked to look for a different route until the accident is cleared. 22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information is provided.