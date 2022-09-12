WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a tree Monday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Memorial Ave from Colony Road to York Street is closed after a tractor-trailer hit a tree and power lines. As of 11 a.m. the eastbound side is open to traffic. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while police clear the area and Eversource makes repairs.