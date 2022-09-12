WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a tree Monday morning.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Memorial Ave from Colony Road to York Street is closed after a tractor-trailer hit a tree and power lines. As of 11 a.m. the eastbound side is open to traffic. No injuries were reported.
MAP: Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while police clear the area and Eversource makes repairs.