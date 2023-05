WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Mill Street in Westfield is closed due to road construction Monday.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the northbound side of Mill Street at West Silver Street is closed. Traffic is being detoured west (left) on West Silver Street up to Court Street. There will be no thru traffic on West Silver Street at Mill Street.

A portion of West Silver Street is also closed from Oak Terrace to Day Ave.