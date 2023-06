WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge repair work in West Springfield that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to weather.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the previously scheduled work from 11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, through 6 a.m., Sunday, June 4 will be rescheduled at a later date.

The westbound lanes of the Mass. Pike near the I-90/Route 5 exit will no longer be closed Saturday night into Sunday due to anticipated inclement weather.