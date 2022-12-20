PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers should be prepared for slow downs and delays Wednesday on the MassPike in the Palmer area.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be repairing potholes eastbound and westbound between mile marker 65 and mile marker 66 on Wednesday, December 21 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3p.m.

Lane closures will start eastbound and switch to westbound once eastbound work is complete. All lane closures are expected to end by 3 p.m.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.