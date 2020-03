BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – The intersection of South Street and West Street is closed and over 400 residents are without power due to downed wires and a telephone pole on West Street in Belchertown Tuesday afternoon.

Belchertown Police say it looked like a train may have struck alow hanging wire and pulled the pole down. There are no injuries and the intersection isn’t passable.

According to the MEMA outage map at 1:17 p.m. 479 customers are without power.