Prevent road rage incidents this busy holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Road rage can lead to extremely dangerous situations and could result in serious criminal charges.

A man from Connecticut is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threw a knife at another driver during a road rage incident on the Mass Pike Sunday night.

State Police say the incident is believed to have started after one driver cut off the other.

On Monday night, 22News spoke with a Springfield resident who said that road rage can endanger the lives of all drivers around you.

“Like I get road rage even sitting in the front seat sometimes so like I understand that but to take actual physical matters especially driving that doesn’t put you in danger and that person but mad other people so,” said Brycen Hernandez of Springfield.

To avoid or prevent road rage, AAA suggests you not cause another driver to change their speed or direction. They also urge you to avoid eye contact, not make gestures, and maintain space around your vehicle.