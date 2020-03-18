Propane gas leak at Friendly’s closes part of North Main Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of North Main Street in Palmer is currently closed following a propane gas leak at Friendly’s restaurant late Wednesday afternoon.

The Palmer Police Department said the area surrounding the gas leak is closed to traffic until further notice. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the downtown area.

Police say the situation is under control, however, traffic will be affected for several more hours.

