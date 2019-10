ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Raffia Road and Prior Road remain closed due to a car crash that occurred Monday night in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the utility pole was hit and is in need of repair. Raffia Road is closed from Post Road headed southbound. Police say access to JFK is limited only from the Post Office Roadside.

Police advise using caution in the area.