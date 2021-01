GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp from Route 2 Westbound to I-91 Southbound in Greenfield will be closed Monday.

According to MassDOT from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the on-ramp between Route 2 west and 91 south will be closed for deck repairs on Monday.

Drivers will be directed to take 91-Northbound to exit 28-b in Bernardston and will then continue to Route 10 Southbound to merge with 91-Southbound.

MassDOT is asking drivers to reduce speed and use caution in the area.