GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp from Route 2 westbound to I-91 southbound in Greenfield will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. both days

Drivers will be directed to take I-91 northbound to exit 28B in Bernardston and will continue to Route 10 southbound to merge onto Interstate 91 southbound.