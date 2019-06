SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Street will be closed for nearly a week for the re-installment of the MGM garage sign.

Union Street between Main and East Columbus will be closed to through traffic starting Monday.

MGM Springfield’s director of communications told 22News, the road will be closed while crews modify and reinstall signage on the MGM garage.

The work will take about five days to complete.

The road will be closed daily while crews work on the signage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.