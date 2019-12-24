SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – While many are at their holiday destinations already, some are still traveling.

According to AAA, nearly nine million people in the U.S. will travel by bus which is a three percent increase from last year.

This is a record-breaking year for holiday travel between December 21 and January 1 with an estimated 115.6 million people expected to travel to loved ones. The largest amount of those people are expected to drive.

We spoke to one Christmas Eve traveler who said taking the bus is simply easier.

“I chose to take the bus because it’s easier for me. I don’t drive on the highway and it’s easier. I just can relax and enjoy a book and let someone else do the driving.” – Yvonne Clarke, Springfield

We can’t forget about air travel though, AAA says today is the cheapest day to fly out and airports will have the smallest crowds. They also predict the worst road traffic delays will be on Thursday the 26th.

