HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some area roads may be impassable due to flooding, down trees, or broken power lines.

Chester

Lower Abbott Hill Road is closed due to flooding.

Greenfield

Nash Mill Road is closed due to flooding, according to the DPW.

Colrain Street from Solon to Woodard Road is closed due to flooding.

Hadley

A portion of Comins Rd to the Amherst line is closed due to a water main break.

Hampden

Sessions Drive, Baldwin Drive, the area of 156 Rock-A-Dundee Road, Middlefield Drive, and the area of 200 Mountain Road are impassable.

Holyoke

At around 8 a.m. Holyoke Police report that Westfield Rd between Ashley Rd and Upper Apremont Highway is closed due to downed power lines. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

Route 202 is closed in both directions as the HG&E works to restore power and take care is some downed trees.

Southampton Road at Cross Road is closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Huntington

At 10:09 a.m. MassDOT reported that Route 112 was shut down at mile marker 6.5 due to a tree down across the roadway.

Monson

Lower Hampden Road in Monson just south of Ely Road in Monson is closed due to flooding. The Monson Fire Department is asking residents to not attempt to move trees in the roadway. They may have wires attached, the Monson police and National Grid are working to clean up the affected areas.

Lower Hampden Road in Monson

Northfield

South Mountain is blocked near #700. Four Mile Brook is blocked near #250. Signs are out, please adhere as there are power lines down.

Friends of Northfield Police Department

Northampton

West St (Route 66) at the Mill River is closed due to flooding. Portions of several other roads in the City are also closed due to flooding

Portions of Meadow St, Reservoir Rd, Main St in Leeds are closed due to flooding.

Northampton Police Department

Southampton

Cool Road will be closed as crews address wires down caused by a fallen tree. Use another route when traveling on Monday.

Westfield

A portion of Loomis Street at the Loomis Street Bridge Crossing of Munn Meadow Brook is closed.

Wilbraham

A tree branch is blocking a portion of Soule Road in Winbraham near the intersection of Mountain View Road, a 22News crew was in the area at around 7:36 a.m.

Soule Road in Wilbraham

Enfield, Conn.

As of 7:45 a.m. the following roads are closed in Enfield:

Taft Lane Lane x Wilson Court – Downed tree blocking half the roadway.

Broad Brook Road between Fletcher Road and Salerno Drive – low utility wires across roadway due to downed tree – impassable to larger vehicles.

Montano Road x Foxcroft Road – Downed tree blocking half the roadway.