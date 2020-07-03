Restrictions for travelers ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(WWLP) – Here are the restrictions you should know if you’re traveling out of state this Fourth of July weekend.

Since many people don’t feel safe enough to fly, many will be traveling by car for the weekend and if you plan on staying in New England there are certain restrictions you should know and every state is different.

Vermont is now requiring a 14-day quarantine for visitors from counties that have COVID-19 case rates higher than the Vermont average. Under this restriction, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire County residents don’t have to quarantine once reaching Vermont, but Hampden County residents do.

Maine is still requiring Massachusetts residents to quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to visit the state.

New Hampshire is requesting that out of state vistiors self quarantine if they’re visitig for an extended period of time.

Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are not imposing any restrictions on travelers from Massachusetts.

Travelers are also no longer being asked to self-quarantine after returning to Massachusetts from other New England states or from New York or New Jersey.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising the public to consider staying home due to the pandemic but if traveling to check destinations for the health protocols in place.

“The best advice we can give anyone traveling for the Fourth is to plan ahead. With the Fourth falling on the weekend, travelers should expect higher volumes on Friday and Monday. We urge everyone to slow down and make smart decisions before getting behind a wheel this weekend,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a news release sent to 22News.

According to MassDOT, scheduled roadway construction effective 5:00 a.m., Friday has been postponed with scheduled construction activities resuming at the normal start of business on Monday.

The MBTA has released the following information regarding travel during the holiday period: