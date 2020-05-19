Right lane closed on I-91 northbound in Northampton due to tractor-trailer fire

(Video Courtesy: 22News Viewer)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays on I-91 north in Northampton due to a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, the tractor-trailer is located just before Exit 21. The right lane is closed, however, the left lane is still open.

22News contacted state police who were unable to confirm if any injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Tractor-Trailer Fire, I-91 NB in #Northampton at the 25.4 mile-marker, just prior to Exit 21. Right lane is closed and will be for several hours. Left lane is open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 19, 2020

