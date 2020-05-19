Breaking News
Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100
Right lane closed on I-91 northbound in Northampton due to tractor-trailer fire

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays on I-91 north in Northampton due to a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, the tractor-trailer is located just before Exit 21. The right lane is closed, however, the left lane is still open.

22News contacted state police who were unable to confirm if any injuries were reported.

