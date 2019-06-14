One lane closed on I-91N after deadly accident involving motorcycle in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One lane is closed on I-91 North in Holyoke and at least one person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle.

MassDOT Spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told 22News the accident took place at mile marker 16.8.

When our 22News crew got to the area they could see all lanes of the highway closed in the area of the accident.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident between the motorcycle and a car took place at around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic is backed up from the site of the accident to the area of Exit 16 North.

State police are looking into what led up to the accident.