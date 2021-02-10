Right lane on Mass Pike in Russell closed due to box truck crash

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The right lane on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Russell is closed due to a box truck crash Wednesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the right lane is closed for this crash and so the Department of Environmental Protection can continue cleaning up from Tuesday’s crash. No injuries were reported.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Russell caused delays for drivers after blocking all lanes of traffic on the eastbound side Tuesday morning. Repairs on the guardrail were scheduled for Wednesday, according to MassDOT.