WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a temporary right lane closure on I-90 westbound at the Massachusetts and New York border due to maintenance operations being conducted.

According to MassDOT, the closure will take place from Tuesday, May 5 to Thursday, May 7. There will be signage in place to notify drivers in the area. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution when operating near the closure.