HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of River Drive in Hadley, also known as Route 47, is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

Hadley Police Sgt. Ken Hartwright told 22News, the road is closed from Stockwell Road to Huntington Road.

Eversouce is working to replace a telephone pole, that was damaged in the accident.

Police haven’t said when the road would reopen or whether anyone was hurt.

22News will continue to update this story.