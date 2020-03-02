River Street in West Springfield temporarily reduced to one lane

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – River Street in West Springfield will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic until Friday, March 6 due to drainage installation.

According to Mass DOT, lane changes will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Construction work will be between Roanoke and Memorial Avenue.

The southbound lane will be closed Monday through Wednesday and the northbound lane will be closed Thursday and Friday. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes as lane closures are required to complete the installation. Drivers should also expect traffic delays in the area.

