WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWL) – Expect detours and lane closures between Roanoke and Memorial Avenue due to the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Replacement Project until Friday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10, River Street will be reduced to one lane between Roanoke and Memorial Avenue. Detours and lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Police will be directing traffic in the area.