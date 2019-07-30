1  of  2
Road, bridge and utility construction begins in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction has begun in downtown Holyoke to upgrade utilities and reconstruct certain streets and bridges.

Crews started this week to replace an outdated main under Dwight Street from High Street to the Children’s Museum.

That work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete. This is just part of an 18-month construction project in the city that will cost around three-point-six million dollars.

Also included in this project are upgrades to sidewalks and landscaping along the streets.

The city said there may be some traffic delays, but downtown Holyoke remains fully open for business.

