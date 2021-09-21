Road closed after serious accident in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning police reported that a serious motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck happened in the area of 146 Granby Road.

According to a statement by the Granville Police Department, there are no injuries reported however multiple utility poles are down as a result of the accident. According to Eversource there are no reported outages due to the accident.

The area, including Route 189 between Water Street and Silver Street is closed until further notice while crews work to repair the damage. Police and fire crews are advising drivers to avoid the area.