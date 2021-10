EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 10 on Main Street is scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.

According to Easthampton Police Department, a portion of Main Street between Center Street and South Street is scheduled to be milled and crews will be working on the road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.