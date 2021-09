EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – O’Neil Street will be closed for approximately one hour on Sunday due to fire protection system testing.

According to Easthampton Police Department, the road will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to thru traffic to allow the fire department to run the hydrants. It is also noted that the water in the area may discolor for a short time during the day.

