LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is expected in Ludlow later this week.

On Friday, April 9, parts of Chapin Street between East and Center Street will be closed to non-essential traffic between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Members of the police department will be managing the traffic. This closure is for a funeral procession in honor of the late Ludlow Fire Chief Rene Dubois.