Road closure in Pittsfield on Wednesday for photoshoots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several road closures are scheduled on Wednesday for photographer Gregory Crewdson’s final photoshoot.
According to Pittsfield Police Department, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Crewdson will be shooting at the intersection of Onota and Linden streets. There will be intermittent traffic control during the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm.
Additional roads that will be closed include:
- Linden Street at King Street.
- Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Café.
- Onota Street at Chestnut Street.
- Onota Street at Monroe Street.
Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood. If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.