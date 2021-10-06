Road closure in Pittsfield on Wednesday for photoshoots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several road closures are scheduled on Wednesday for photographer Gregory Crewdson’s final photoshoot.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Crewdson will be shooting at the intersection of Onota and Linden streets. There will be intermittent traffic control during the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm.

Additional roads that will be closed include:

  • Linden Street at King Street.
  • Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Café.
  • Onota Street at Chestnut Street.
  • Onota Street at Monroe Street.

Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood. If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map

