Road closure in Pittsfield on Wednesday for photoshoots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several road closures are scheduled on Wednesday for photographer Gregory Crewdson’s final photoshoot.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Crewdson will be shooting at the intersection of Onota and Linden streets. There will be intermittent traffic control during the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm.

Additional roads that will be closed include:

Linden Street at King Street.

Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Café.

Onota Street at Chestnut Street.

Onota Street at Monroe Street.

Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood. If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.