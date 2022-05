HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The public should find different routes in their commute beginning Tuesday if they regularly travel Northampton Street in Holyoke.

From Tuesday to June 30, construction will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the outermost southbound lane on Northampton Street (Route 5). This work will be between Dwight Street and Hampden Street.

The road will be closed during construction hours.