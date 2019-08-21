Section of Oak and West Main Street closed in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Oak and West Main Street will be temporarily closed due to construction in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor’s Kos’s Office, the demolition of the Uniroyal building will remain in progress until Friday.

Access to Oak Street is scheduled to be temporarily closed. West Main Street traffic will have closed road signs past the driveway entrance to the Falls View Apartments. Local property owners, residents, and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. Detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place.

