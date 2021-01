CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a road closure on Prospect Street following a crash Saturday afternoon.

The area of 360 Prospect Street is closed between Buckley Boulevard and Ingham Street. According to Chicopee Police, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Chicopee Electric Light and the Chicopee Water Department are in the area. Chicopee Police are asking people to avoid the area.