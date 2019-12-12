1  of  2
Road closures announced following two-car crash on Sunderland Rd. in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-car crash on Sunderland Road is causing traffic delays in the area early Thursday evening. 

According to the Deerfield Police Department, officers are currently on Sunderland Road by River Road assisting. The crash damaged a fire hydrant and a water main. 

The South Deerfield Water Supply District has been called to isolate the problem. Water pressure is expected to return to normal within an hour. 

At this time, police have closed River Road from Sugarloaf Street to Sunderland Road. Click here for the Waze Traffic Map.

We’ll continue to follow this and let you know if any new details develop. 

