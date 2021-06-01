Road closures due to Morgan-Sullivan Bridge work

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be local road closures due to the Morgan Sullivan Bridge Project work this week.

According to MassDOT, there will be local road closures from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4 beginning each evening at 7:00 p.m. and ending the following morning by 7:00 a.m.

MassDOT will implement the overnight road closures to complete line striping operations. The following detours will be in place:

Tuesday, June 1 : From 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed in the project area: Springfield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Court) Suffield Street (between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Court)

: From 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads will be closed in the project area: Wednesday, June 2: From 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Thursday, the following roads will be closed in the project area: River Street (between Baldwin Street and Memorial Avenue) Walnut Street (between Maple Street and Springfield Street) Walnut Street Extension (between Springfield Street and Agawam Shopping Court)

From 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Thursday, the following roads will be closed in the project area: Thursday, June 3: From 7:00 p.m . to 7:00 a.m. Friday, Memorial Avenue will be closed (between Baldwin Street and the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.)

From 7:00 p.m to 7:00 a.m. Friday, Memorial Avenue will be closed (between Baldwin Street and the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.) Friday, June 4: From 7:00 p.m.to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will be closed.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and expect traffic delays while traveling through the area. The work hours are subject to change based on traffic impacts.