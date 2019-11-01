Road closures due to wind damage

(WWLP) – Streets in several western Massachusetts communities have been closed, due to tree damage from a powerful storm that came through the region overnight.
Here is a listing of street closures by city/town:
GRANBY
- Amherst Street closed at “Five Corners”
- Kendall Street closed in area of 109 Kendall
LUDLOW
- Southbound on Rt. 21 (Center St.) open, but drivers urged to take caution near intersection of Bondsville Rd.
- Arthur Street closed
MONSON
- Intersection of Munn and East Hill Roads closed
- Hovey Road closed
PALMER
- Smith Street closed
SPRINGFIELD
- South Branch Parkway closed at Rock Hill Lane
- Louis Road closed