Road closures due to wind damage

(WWLP) – Streets in several western Massachusetts communities have been closed, due to tree damage from a powerful storm that came through the region overnight.

Here is a listing of street closures by city/town:

GRANBY

Amherst Street closed at “Five Corners”

Kendall Street closed in area of 109 Kendall

LUDLOW

Southbound on Rt. 21 (Center St.) open, but drivers urged to take caution near intersection of Bondsville Rd.

Arthur Street closed

MONSON

Intersection of Munn and East Hill Roads closed

Hovey Road closed

PALMER

Smith Street closed

SPRINGFIELD