Road closures due to wind damage

Image Courtesy: Monson Police Department

(WWLP) – Streets in several western Massachusetts communities have been closed, due to tree damage from a powerful storm that came through the region overnight.

Here is a listing of street closures by city/town:

GRANBY

  • Amherst Street closed at “Five Corners”
  • Kendall Street closed in area of 109 Kendall

LUDLOW

  • Southbound on Rt. 21 (Center St.) open, but drivers urged to take caution near intersection of Bondsville Rd.
  • Arthur Street closed

MONSON

  • Intersection of Munn and East Hill Roads closed
  • Hovey Road closed

PALMER

  • Smith Street closed

SPRINGFIELD

  • South Branch Parkway closed at Rock Hill Lane
  • Louis Road closed

