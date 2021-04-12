Road closures in Agawam, West Springfield due to Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary daytime lane closures starting Monday as part of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Replacement Project in Agawam and West Springfield.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the lane closures will occur every day from Monday, April 12, to Friday, April 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for crews to pave in the area:

There will be a lane closure on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on Monday

River Street in West Springfield will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic on Tuesday, April 13.

MassDOT will implement the following travel impacts from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Springfield Street, Walnut Street, and Walnut Street Extension in Agawam will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic on Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13.

Main Street in Agawam will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic on Thursday, April 15.

There will also be detours on Suffield Street in Agawam from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14:

Reduce Main Street in Agawam to a single lane with alternating traffic

Vehicles traveling northbound on Suffield street should turn left onto Washington Avenue and turn right to continue on Walnut Street Extension. Turn left or right onto Springfield Street, and continue to your destination

Vehicles traveling southbound on Suffield Street should turn right on Springfield Street to turn left and continue on Walnut Street Extension. From Walnut Street Extension, turn left onto Washington Avenue to turn left on Suffield Street to continue to your destination.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Drivers should reduce speed and use caution when driving in the area.