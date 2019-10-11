Road closures in Palmer, Ware due to construction

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – Two roads in Palmer and Ware will be closed most of the day Friday due to construction.

According to the Palmer Police Department, due to an issue with the water, State Street in Bondsville will be closed from Main Street to Jim Ash Street from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Bacon Road in Ware will also be closed from Route 32 to Shady Path Street from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Police are also advising residents that State Street will be closed on Monday from River Street to Main Street from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes as traffic delays are expected.