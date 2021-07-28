ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Current projects in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is “Working For You” with a list of road construction projects in western Massachusetts.

Information in western Massachusetts provided by Massachusetts Department of Transportation include projects in Northampton, Westfield, West Springfield, and Agawam.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic operations and multimodal accommodations at the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street in Northampton through the construction of a roundabout.

Westfield Main Street (Route 20) connects downtown Westfield with residential and commercial areas to the east. This important link is missing sidewalk on the north side of the street between Meadow Street and Delmont Avenue.

MassDOT is replacing the bridge that carries Suffield Street/Memorial Avenue (Route 147) over the Westfield River between West Springfield and Agawam.

For a complete list of all MassDOT projects in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov.

The guardrails are being repaired on I-90 in Becket through July 30. Overnight closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-90 West from mile marker 12 to 14.5.

Additional projects that drivers may be impacted from are conducted by the city.

The 22News Storm Team reports live traffic data on-air during live newscasts.