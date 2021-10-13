Road detour in Easthampton for paving Thursday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police are advising drivers to avoid Main Street on Route 10 between Center and South Streets as crews paving the road are expected to cause significant delays.

According to Easthampton Police Department, one lane of traffic will be detoured around the paving operation by way of Park Street and South Street. Crews will be paving the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police urge people travelling to avoid the area and to look for an alternate route to avoid delays. If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.