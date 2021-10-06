Road detour in Southampton for construction

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – County Road will be detoured for construction crews to reset manholes and catch basins.

According to Southampton Police Department, due to the raised structures in the travel lanes of County Road and the possibility of work extending into the night commute, the road will be detoured to non local traffic around the area of County Road from Pomeroy Street intersection to the East Street intersection.

Preparatory work will continue October 7 with crews milling County Road, Pleasant Street, and a segment of Gilbert Road. Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin October 12.

If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.

Commuters are urged to follow the detour signs and utilize Cook Road to avoid traffic congestion and delays. The detour is scheduled to end after work is completed for the day. No exact time was given.