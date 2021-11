BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – River Street in Bernardston will be down to one lane due to downed trees and power lines from the heavy rain and wind Friday.

The Bernardston Fire Department is urging residents and drivers to avoid the area if possible and to look for an alternate route as crews will be working to remove the obstructions on the road and fix power lines.

