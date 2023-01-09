CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee, Montgomery, and Russell should be prepared for delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be conducting bridge repair and pavement marking at I-90 eastbound and westbound at varying times and locations in Lee, Montgomery, and Russell.

The previously scheduled bridge repair work for Monday, January 9 has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday evening, January 10. The work is scheduled to take place at mile marker 36.0 on I-90 eastbound and westbound, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The repairs will require a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction starting at 8:00 p.m.

Pavement marking work will occur during daytime hours in Lee on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 8.5 on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. During the work, lane closures will be required.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions: