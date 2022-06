SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – State workers will be milling Route 202 from the intersection at Route 33 up to five corners in Granby on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by South Hadley Police Department, the road work is scheduled to start on Wednesday and will end on Friday.

The road will not be closed, however, South Hadley Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes if possible and to expect delays.