WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs are being conducted to roadways in Williamsburg and Conway due to heavy rain and flooding.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), crews are working on roadway repairs and inspections on Route 9 and Route 143 in Williamsburg as well as in Conway along Route 116.
MassDOT stated that these roads are open to traffic.
