BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP)– The Belchertown Department of Public Works (DPW) is advising drivers to seek alternate routes during road construction for a week beginning Monday.

The DPW will be replacing drainage infrastructure on George Hannum Street beginning at 7am on Monday, October 3 through 5pm on Friday, October 7.

The area between Hamilton and Boardman Streets will be impassable during this time except for residents living in the area and emergency vehicles.

Road work is dependent on weather conditions.