LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Final repairs on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow will begin on Saturday, causing some roads to close to traffic.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, Longmeadow Street, from Forest Glen Road to Converse Street, will be closed to southbound traffic on Saturday, September 11, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will be making final trench repairs. Police are advising the public to avoid these areas and to expect delays.