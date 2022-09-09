CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers using Granby Road in Chicopee should be aware of road construction on Saturday and paving beginning Monday.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 construction crews will be adjusting structures (manholes, catch basins, valve boxes) along Granby Road.

Paving will begin Monday on Granby Road from Bay State Road to Grattan Street. The rest of Granby Road starting near the Davitt Bridge will commence on Tuesday.

Drivers should expect delays and should consider seeking alternate routes.