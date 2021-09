(WWLP) – MassDOT has announced it will be conducting bridge repair and sign installation operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Otis, and Blandford.

The work is scheduled to be conducted at various times and locations from 7 a.m. on Monday through 3:30 p.m. on September 16 and will require intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.